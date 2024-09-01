Business Standard
Indigenous Kavach will be implemented in mission mode in country: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that India has elected the leadership of PM Modi for third time that is decisive, visionary and forward-looking and its impact is visible in every aspect of life including in Railways

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Modern technology like Kavach that was developed in the country will now be implemented in a mission mode, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.
The minister stated this in his welcome address before the flagging-off of three Vande Bharat trains by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Vaishnaw said that India has elected the leadership of PM Modi for the third time that is decisive, visionary and forward-looking and its impact is visible in every aspect of life including in Railways.
"It always lacked technology and investment and nothing changed for decades," Vaishnaw said alleging that a technical organisation like the Railways was politicised.
"PM Narendra Modi brought extensive changes to it. Investment in Railways was ten times enhanced. He encouraged us to adopt new technologies. And above all he changed our mindset," Vaishnaw said.
The minister referred to various initiatives like the electrification of tracks, the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, the trial of Vande Metro and the deployment of the Kavach anti-collision system.

He said 1326 railway stations are being redeveloped in the country which is the biggest redevelopment project in the world.
"Modern technology like Kavach was developed in the country and now it will be implemented in a mission mode in the country," he said.
According to the government, the Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order.
Kavach aids the loco pilot in train running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather. There have been demands to speed up its installation following deadly train collisions in recent years.
In the last ten years, 31,180 km of new tracks were added to the rail network which is bigger than the whole rail network of France, the minister said, adding, "Today, everyday 14 km of new railway tracks are being laid."

Talking about the progress made in the electrification of rail tracks Vaishnaw said that from independence till 2014, only 21,000 km of railway tracks were electrified but in the last 10 years 40,000 km of tracks were electrified.
He added that the new technology-based Vande Bharat trains and Amrit Bharat trains have been launched and the trial of Vande Metro is going on.
"In a few days the trial of Vande Sleeper will also start," Vaishnaw said.
He also mentioned the expansion of the rail network in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Vaishnaw, this period will lay the foundation for the country's future and it will get a new recognition in the world.

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

