Rajasthan to build 500,000 water harvesting units across 20,000 village

The Rajasthan government has decided to ramp up water conservation work in the state through the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan 2.0. The move comes after many areas in the state reported water scarcity.

“Under the campaign, 5 lakh (500,000) water harvesting structures are proposed to be built in 20,000 villages in the next four years,” said Abhay Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS), Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department.

According to the government data, Rajasthan, one of the country’s driest regions, has always faced water scarcity.

With annual rainfall in the state ranging from 100 mm to 800 mm, many parts of the state face unavailability of water, even for drinking purposes.



ALSO READ: New rainwater harvesting rules for all plot owners in Rajasthan

Rainfall is the principal source of groundwater recharge in the state and water level varies widely across the region. A recent government report said that Rajasthan was one of the leading states having overexploited groundwater sources.

ACS Abhay Kumar said that the Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan would provide adequate water to the state’s population and requested active participation from the public to make the scheme a success.

Recently, Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) had issued a circular stating all plot lessees with an area of 500 square metres and above would need to construct rainwater harvesting structures (RWHS) in their premises for water conservation and increasing the level of groundwater.

“All the plot allottees are required to inform the concerned unit offices of RIICO in writing about the completion of RWHS,” the circular said.

A penalty would also be charged for delay in completion of RWHS beyond the date of utilisation (which is yet to be decided).

The penalty amounts to Rs 25,000 per annum for plot sizes ranging from 500 sq m-2,000 sq m and Rs 50,000 per annum for plots above 2,000 sq m, an official in RIICO said.

Besides RIICO, Rajasthan Police Housing and Construction Corporation Limited (RPH&CCL) has also decided to implement rainwater harvesting in all its ongoing constructions.