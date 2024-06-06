From books to uniforms: How Kerala schools are embracing gender neutrality

After enjoying a two-month-long summer break, children in Kerala have returned to school. They were greeted by familiar surroundings, but with some intriguing additions to their textbooks this time.

Among the fresh imagery adorning the pages, one shows a father engaged in domestic chores, grating coconut in the kitchen, while another depicts him preparing snacks for his daughter. These depictions, unconventional in a traditionally patriarchal society, symbolise a significant shift driven by the Kerala government’s initiative to incorporate gender-neutral messages into educational materials.





Revising textbooks



The Kerala government has embarked on a mission to revise and update its school textbooks, aiming to instill the concept of a gender-neutral society in young minds.

Reflecting on the revised content, Pavithra Krishna, a student at a government school in Vithura, expressed her amusement at encountering these unconventional portrayals in her new Class 3 Malayalam textbook.

“I was turning the pages of the new book and was surprised to see the pictures of a father scraping coconut in the kitchen. I showed this to my father and asked why he doesn’t do this at home,” she told news agency PTI.

The significance lies in the portrayal of reimagined gender roles, which convey to children that domestic responsibilities like cooking are not exclusive to one gender but are shared by both parents, noted Sindhu, a teacher at a state-run school in Kochi.

“This is very positive. Knowingly or unknowingly, there is a general impression in our society that cooking and housework are the sole responsibilities of women. Children are also growing with this sense of feeling because that is what they see in their home,” she further said.

The initiative has garnered attention on social media, with many praising the progressive move by the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-led government.

Earlier this year, a gender-sensitive curriculum for lower and middle schools was also announced in the state, emphasising principles of equality and justice. The curriculum encompasses teachings on POCSO rules, democratic values, secularism, and scientific thinking.

Beyond textbooks



In addition to textbook revisions, several state-run schools in Kerala have introduced gender-neutral uniforms, marking a departure from the traditional dichotomy in school attire.



Traditionally, school uniforms in India have been gender-specific, with girls typically wearing skirts or dresses. However, schools in Kerala have embraced a more inclusive approach, adopting uniforms consisting of knee-length pants and shirts for all students.



“I feel thrilled and comfortable with the uniform. It’s quite distinct from that of my friends studying in nearby schools. I can play well with this dress,” 10-year-old Sivananda Mahesh who is a student in the Valayanchirangara government Lower Primary School, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district told The Guardian.



Vivek V, a representative of the Parents Teacher Association, told PTI that the transition to gender-neutral uniforms was a result of collaborative efforts involving students and parents.

“We got the backing of the students and their parents. We wanted all the students to have the same uniform so that they could enjoy the freedom of movement. This was first introduced in the pre-primary classes of around 200 students. It was a big hit which gave us confidence to implement it for all other classes,” he said.

Inspired by the Valayanchirangara model, more schools are embracing gender-neutral uniforms, prompting discussions on the viability of co-educational settings.

Furthermore, Kerala’s commitment to gender neutrality extends beyond attire. In a landmark move, the state child rights panel directed schools to phase out single-gender institutions, promoting co-education. Additionally, efforts to replace traditional honorifics like ‘sir’ and ‘madam’ with the universal term ‘teacher’ have been explored, albeit with varying degrees of implementation.