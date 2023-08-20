Confirmation

Manohar Airport an authorised immigration check post for e-visa holders

The MIA, located in North Goa, is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

Goa airport

The MIA is now an authorised immigration check post (ICP) for those holding e-visas, the spokesperson said in a media statement released on Saturday | Photo: Narendra Modi Twitter

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
The Manohar International Airport (MIA) in Goa is now an authorised immigration check post for the entry of individuals holding e-visas, a spokesperson of the airport said.
The international flights commenced at the MIA on July 21, with the arrival of a flight from London-Gatwick airport, he said.
The MIA, located in North Goa, is developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
The MIA is now an authorised immigration check post (ICP) for those holding e-visas, the spokesperson said in a media statement released on Saturday.
In an effort to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for international travellers, the MIA has achieved the esteemed status of an authorised ICP for the entry of individuals possessing e-visas. The e-visas are granted to foreigners with intentions such as leisure, visiting friends or relatives, medical treatment and business purposes within India, he said.
The individuals holding e-visas are granted entry into India exclusively through designated international airports and seaports, the spokesperson said.

With the e-visa facility now operational at the MIA, international guests can expect an effortless entry process. The airport eagerly anticipates the gradual addition of more international carriers to its repertoire, he said.
The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022.
It commenced domestic operations on January 5, 2023, and within just three months secured a position among the top 20 airports in India, based on domestic traffic data from March 2023, the spokesperson said.
Within seven months of its launch, the MIA has embarked on its international operations journey, he said.
R V Sheshan, CEO of GGIAL, in the statement said, "The introduction of the e-visa facility marks another remarkable milestone for the MIA. Our airport is now equipped with world-class infrastructure, including the essential e-visa, immigration and customs services, to facilitate international travel.
The demand for enhanced air connectivity from Goa to new international destinations is paramount, he said.
"Establishing connections with additional international destinations will not only boost tourism in Goa but also catalyse socio-economic development in the region, he added.

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

