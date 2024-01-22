Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram mandir designed to trace 'surya tilak' on god's forehead once annually

Ram mandir was inaugurated on Monday with the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya. Every year, on Ram Navami, the sun rays will illuminate the idol for a few minutes in the state-of-the-art temple

PM Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art Ram mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is a blend of tradition and technology in terms of its construction, built to last 1,000 years. Constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style, the temple also has a unique feature – the Surya Tilak mechanism – which is designed in a manner that the Sun rays will fall on Lord Ram's forehead every year at noon on Ram Navami.

The phenomenon will last for about six minutes on Ram Navami, celebrated on the ninth day of the first month of the Hindu calendar, to mark the birth of Lord Ram, Union minister Jitendra Singh announced on the eve of the consecration ceremony on Sunday.
Singh also highlighted the contribution of prominent scientific institutions in the making of the Ram mandir. He said that the CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee has majorly contributed towards the temple construction and CSIR-NGRI, Hyderabad gave significant inputs on foundation design and seismic safety, a press release issued by the government read.

Technology infusion to trace Sun's path inside the temple

Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru provided technical support on Sun's path and Optica, Bangalore is involved in manufacturing of the lenses and brass tubes, the science and technology minister said. "Gearbox and reflective mirrors/lenses have been arranged such that sun rays from Third floor near Shikara will be brought to Garbha Griha using well known principles of tracking Sun's path."

Notably, CSIR or Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, was also involved in the consecration ceremony held on Monday.

Notably, the CSIR-IHBT from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh sent Tulip blooms for the ceremony. "Tulips do not flower in this season…The Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology Palampur has recently developed an indigenous technology through which tulips could be made available throughout the year, without waiting for its season," he said.

The Ram mandir consecration ceremony was held in Ayodhya with much pomp and show in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 7,000 invitees. 'Ram Lalla' - the childhood form of the revered Hindu god – was consecrated during the ceremony, which PM Modi hailed as the "beginning of a new time cycle."

While it is still under construction, devotees can visit and offer their prayers at the temple from Tuesday onwards.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

