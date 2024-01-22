'Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now': PM Modi in Ayodhya; top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that after years of wait, our Ram has arrived. "Ram Lalla won't have to live in a tent anymore, he will live in a grand temple," PM Modi said in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally after the "pran pratishtha" ceremony, PM Modi said," The sunrise of January 22 has brought a wonderful glow. January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle."

He also apologised to Lord Ram for the delay in getting a Ram temple built earlier, adding that the gap has been bridged today.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from his speech in Ayodhya:

1. Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent as this great temple has been consecrated for him.

2. Our Ram has arrived today after the wait, patience, and sacrifices of centuries.

3. January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era. Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, and moment. It's Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing.

4. Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Ram will forgive us today.

5. Over the last 11 days, I have had the opportunity to listen to Ramayana in different languages and in different states. Defining Lord Ram, saints have said that Lord Ram resides in everyone. People of every era have lived Lord Ram. People of every era have expressed Lord Ram in their languages.

6. Ram temple's construction reflects Indian society's maturity and it's an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too.

7. Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the consciousness of India, Racam is the thinking of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India. Ram is flow, Ram is effect. There is also Ram Neti. There is also Ram Neeti. Ram is also eternal. Ram is also a continuity. Ram is Vibhu. Ram is all-pervading, the world, the universal soul.

8. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple teaches us that if the goal is established as true. If the goal is born of collective and organised power, then achieving that goal is not impossible.

9. What next after Ram temple? I have a feeling that 'kaal chakra' is changing and our generation has been chosen to represent this change.