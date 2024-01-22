Sensex (    %)
                        
'Ayodhya airport is anticipated to see 100 flight movements on Monday'

On Monday afternoon, a senior Ayodhya airport official said that the number of flight movements is expected to be around 100 by the end of the day as people will start going back after the ceremony

Ayodhya airport

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

The Ayodhya airport is expected to see around 100 flight landings and departures on Monday as thousands of people attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.
More than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the consecration ceremony.
The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Monday afternoon, a senior Ayodhya airport official said that the number of flight movements is expected to be around 100 by the end of the day as people will start going back after the ceremony.
Till around 2.30 pm, the airport saw 18 landings, including chartered flights, and 17 departures, the official added.
Another official in the know also said the airport is anticipated to see about 100 flight movements, including landings and departures.
On Sunday, when many people, including corporate heads and prominent personalities, reached Ayodhya, the number of flight movements at the airport was around 90, the official said.
For the event, the invitees who arrived early this morning included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ravishankar Prasad and Anil Ambani.
Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sr Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikant, Pavan Kalyan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah and Sonu Nigam arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday.

