Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple rush: 'Darshan' timing extended, key roads to temple town closed

On Thursday, devotees started arriving in the temple town on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' and thousands were seen taking a holy dip in the Saryu river

Ram Mandir, Ram Temple

Ram Mandir (Photo posted on X by @ShriRamTeerth)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The extended timing to offer prayers at the new Ram temple in Ayodhya came into effect on Thursday with 'darshan' being allowed from 6 am as key roads leading to the temple town remained closed to regulate vehicular movement.
Authorities have implemented strict security measures in Ayodhya amid a huge rush of people following the January 22 consecration ceremony. Rapid Action Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed outside the temple and roads from Basti, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur and Amethi blocked 15 kilometres ahead of their borders with Ayodhya.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Wednesday, the temple management decided to let people offer prayers from 6 am to 10 pm, and allotted 15 minutes for 'aarti' and 'bhog' from 12 noon. Earlier, it was 7 am to 6 pm with a two-hour break in between.
On Thursday, devotees started arriving in the temple town on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima' and thousands were seen taking a holy dip in the Saryu river.
Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal earlier said, "We are trying to ease the situation. We are allowing emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying perishable items to move into Faizabad but the entry into Ayodhya town is still closed." Vehicles from nearby districts have been prohibited from entering Ayodhya district, he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review the steps taken for crowd management and advised VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform authorities in advance.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested his Cabinet colleagues to avoid visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya at least until March.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

CBI questions two TMC councillors concerning Bengal school jobs scam

Chilled capital: Forecasts hint prolonged foggy conditions in Delhi-NCR

Public to be allowed to use toilets in restaurants in Bengaluru: BBMP

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

SC grants protection from arrest to Umar Ansari in Violation of MCC case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Lord Ram Lord Ram statue Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon