Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Study permits to Indians in Canada plummet 86% after Nijjar killing row

The India-Canada row had begun after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September, had alleged India's role in the killing of the Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil

students travel

Canadian universities rely heavily on international students, who contribute $16.4 billion annually.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The impact of ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has spilt on to study permits for Indians in Canada, which dropped to 86 per cent since the row began. Data shows that a total of 14,910 Indians were granted study permits in Canada during the October-December quarter in 2023 compared to 108,940 during the previous August-September quarter.

The row had begun after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September, had alleged India's role in the killing of the Khalistan leader on Canadian soil.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller, on the declining numbers, said it was unlikely to rebound soon. "Our relationship with India has really halved our ability to process a lot of applications from India," Miller said.

The development follows after the Narendra Modi government had asked Canada to pull out as many as 41 diplomats from New Delhi. This amounted to nearly two-thirds of the Canadian staff in India. Additionally, the row seems to have influenced the decision of several aspirants to seek to study in other countries, a spokeswoman for the minister said.

Indian largest group of international students in Canada

Canadian universities rely heavily on international students, who contribute $16.4 billion annually. Notably, Indian students formed the largest group of international students in Canada, with 41 per cent or 225,835 - of all permits going to them in 2022.

What triggered the India-Canada row?

Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Nijjar on June 18, attracted a sharp response from India, which labelled the move as "absurd" and "motivated."

The Canadian PM had asserted that the "credible allegations" on the incident had been shared with India, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had countered the statement, saying that "no specific information" has been received from Canada. The charges also led to a series of fallout with both sides expelling diplomats in a rare occurrence.

(With Reuters' inputs)

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Nijjar killing row: India asks Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10

HC asks registry to inform Dhoni of defamation suit by ex-biz partners

Bilkis Bano case: Convicts mention plea before SC, seeks time to surrender

HC notice to Centre, Karnataka govt on madrasa inside ASI protected mosque

Slight relief from freezing temps in Delhi; 18 trains delayed amid fog

ED conducts raids at seven places in Kolkata in Bengal school jobs scam

Topics : India-Canada Canadian PM Justin Trudeau study abroad Canada BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceBudget 2024 expectations12th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon