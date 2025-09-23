Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Ramleela, Durga Puja events to continue in Delhi till midnight, says CM

Ramleela, Durga Puja events to continue in Delhi till midnight, says CM

The extension allows events until midnight, up from 10 pm, with organisers ensuring sound in residential areas stays below 45 decibels per Noise Pollution Rules

Rekha Gupta

Which Ramleela ends at 10 pm? Durga Puja cannot end at 10 pm: Rekha Gupta | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government has permitted cultural events like Ramleela and Durga Puja to continue until midnight, asserting that "Ram-rajya should come in Delhi" and for that "we all should work a little."  "I always used to say that our Hindu festivals were facing problems. Which Ramleela ends at 10 pm? Durga Puja cannot end at 10 pm. When in Gujarat, Dandiya can go on all night and events can take place throughout the night, then what is the fault of the people of Delhi?" Gupta said.

"That is why this time we have given permission till 12 am. All the Ramleela, Durga Puja, and other cultural programmes can take place till midnight now," she added.

 

On Monday, the Delhi government extended the permissible time for the use of loudspeakers and public address systems during Ramleela, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and related events. The relaxation, valid from September 22 to October 3, was approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The extension pushes the limit from 10 pm to 12 midnight, subject to adherence to the Noise Pollution Rules. In residential areas, organisers have been directed to ensure that sound levels do not exceed 45 decibels.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the chief minister and the governor for the move, calling it a long-standing demand of Ramleela committees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

