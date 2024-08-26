Business Standard
Manipur govt says it will deploy police at petrol pumps amid fuel shortage

Manipur minister L Susindro said police would be deployed at petrol pumps in the state

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

Petrol Pump | Representational Image

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur minister L Susindro said police would be deployed at petrol pumps in the state.
Addressing a press conference, he warned fuel retailers of legal action if they refuse to sell fuel despite having stock.
Susindro, the state's consumer affairs, food & public distribution minister, said several instances have come to the fore in which people after re-fueling have left the petrol pumps without payment.
"Such incidents have led to many petrol pumps downing their shutters because of financial losses," he said.
"We will be deploying police personnel and staff of the Food and Public Distribution Department at petrol pumps," he said, appealing to people not to indulge in extortion.
With several petrol pumps closing down in the Imphal Valley, a severe fuel crisis has hit the region.

"Legal action will be initiated against those petrol pump operators who refuse to sell fuel despite stocking it. There is enough fuel in the state," Susindro said.
He also said that frequent landslides along the national highways have disrupted the transportation of LPG cylinders to the state, causing a shortage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

