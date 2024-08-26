Manipur govt says it will deploy police at petrol pumps amid fuel shortage

Manipur minister L Susindro said police would be deployed at petrol pumps in the state.

Addressing a press conference, he warned fuel retailers of legal action if they refuse to sell fuel despite having stock.

Susindro, the state's consumer affairs, food & public distribution minister, said several instances have come to the fore in which people after re-fueling have left the petrol pumps without payment.

"Such incidents have led to many petrol pumps downing their shutters because of financial losses," he said.

"We will be deploying police personnel and staff of the Food and Public Distribution Department at petrol pumps," he said, appealing to people not to indulge in extortion.