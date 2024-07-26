RBI Recruitment alert 2024: Registration begins for 94 posts, check process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the registration process for 94 Grades B officer positions on its official website. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of RBI – rbi.org.in – for the registration process.

The last date to apply for the registration is August 16, 2024. The examination will be for 200 marks and it is scheduled to begin on September 8, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RBI Grade B Recruitment 2024: Application Fee Candidates who belong to the General/OBC and EWS category have to pay a fee of Rs 850 while SC/ST/Physically disabled candidates need to pay Rs 100.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates appearing for the examination should be more than 21 years old and should not have attained the age of 30 as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories. The candidates should have a B-Grade general category degree with at least 60 per cent marks for DEPR and DSIM is a Master’s Degree

How to check the RBI Recruitment Exam 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the RBI Recruitment Exam 2024:

The first step is to visit the official website, i.e., website.rbi.org.in.

On the home page, check for the link that reads ‘Direct recruitment for the post of officers in grade ‘b’ (direct recuit-dr) (on probation-op) (General/DEPR/DSIM) cadres- panel year 2024’.

Thereafter a new page will appear on the screen.

Check for the 'Online application' link.

A new page will appear on your screen.

Register yourself and fill out the application.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

You can take the printout of RBI Recruitment 2024..

RBI Recruitment 2024: Important dates

Online registration process: July 25 to August 16, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General Phase-I Online Examination: September 08, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General Phase-II : Paper-I, II & III Online Examination: October 19, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR Phase-I : Paper-I & II Online Examination: September 14, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR Phase-II : Paper-I & II Written Examination: October 26, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM Phase-I : Paper-I Online Examination: September 14, 2024

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM Phase-II : Paper-II & III Online / Written Examination: October 26, 2024

Pay Scale

Candidates who will qualify for the selection process will get a basic salary of Rs 55,200 per month within a pay scale of Rs 55,200-2850(9)-80,850-EB-2850(2)-86,550-3300(4)-99,750, applicable to Officers in Grade 'B'.

The selected candidates are also eligible to get multiple allowances like Special Allowance, Grade Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, Learning Allowance, and House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per current regulations.

The initial gross monthly pay (excluding HRA) is around Rs 1,22,717. In case HRA is not provided by the Bank, a 15 per cent HRA will be provided in Grade B.