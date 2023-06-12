RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms



According to the Economic Times (ET), the country's central bank is now keen on understanding the extent of this issue. They want to know key information such as how many ratings fall into this category, why these borrowers have not disclosed the required information, and how long they have been uncooperative, among other related details. The majority of such ratings are related to bank loans, which is why the RBI has taken an interest in the matter. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has requested credit rating firms to identify companies that are withholding important information necessary to assess a borrower's creditworthiness.



Reportedly, credit rating agencies received a communication from the RBI regarding this issue towards the end of May. In India, there are approximately 40,000 companies that have been rated by credit rating agencies (CRAs). According to the report, about half of these companies do not cooperate with the CRAs.



In such cases, the agencies use reports from debenture trustees, feedback from bankers, and auditors' input to arrive at the INC rating. Credit rating agencies can use publicly available data to evaluate companies. However, if a borrower refuses to disclose their financials and other necessary information, the agencies have the option to either withdraw their rating or categorise it as issuer not cooperating (INC).

Also Read S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-' S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB' Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1 TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow Haryana farmers hold 'mahapanchayat' along Delhi-Chandigarh highway Farmers threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP in Haryana Fire in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad kills 2; 9 rescued: Officials AI offers new opportunities, also brings threats to privacy: Amitabh Kant Drones used in Lucknow to check power theft through air surveillance



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had tightened disclosure and review norms for CRAs back in 2018 after companies failed to raise red flags in time, leading to a collapse of a top shadow bank in the country. Companies might choose to stop cooperating with credit rating agencies in order to hide



Financial situations that show disputes, irregularities, and stresses can potentially lead to a downgrade in rating, which may be the reason why some companies choose to not disclose this information. Since the tightening of these rules, the rating industry has raised this concern in the past regarding companies. However, this is the first time RBI has taken a step to address companies that have continuously failed to disclose financial information.