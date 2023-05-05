close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

NBFC credits business growth in FY23 to credit demand and product offerings

BS Reporter Chennai
Profit

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

TVS Credit Services has posted a 76 per cent rise in  net profit at Rs 111 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to the same period in 2021-22.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a total income of Rs 1,236 crore during the period under review, up 60 per cent from the previous financial year ended in March 2022. The company saw a 221 per cent rise in net profit during FY23 at Rs 389 crore, compared to FY22.  

“We are closing FY23 on a strong note, with significant growth witnessed in disbursements across the products. With an expanding customer base of over 10 million, our emphasis will remain on enhancing the customer experience, leveraging data and technology,” said Ashish Sapra, chief executive officer of TVS Credit.
In FY23, the company’s total income saw a 51 per cent rise at Rs 4,160 crore. “The Company continued to maintain its strong growth momentum in disbursements during FY23, primarily driven by credit demand and customised product offerings that have resonated well with the customers. The Company has been investing in building future-ready technology and digital capabilities to deliver a seamless customer experience and will continue to do so,” said TVS Credit Services in a statement.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) was seen at Rs 20,602 crore in FY23, up 48 per cent compared to March 2022.

Also Read

TVS Credit posts 75% rise in Q3; net profit rises to Rs 97.97 crore

Paytm on path to profitability; Oct loan disbursement up 387% YoY: CEO

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Topics : NBFCs tvs Q4 Results

First Published: May 05 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

green hydrogen
1 min read

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

ITC
1 min read

Accenture India chief Rekha Menon to retire; Role split between two

Accenture
2 min read

Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking website for people in professional occupations, is pictured in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho app
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Power Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 778 crore

Tata Power
2 min read

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Reliance shareholders, creditors approve demerger of financial services arm

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read
Premium

Go First insolvency will impact investor confidence: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Ajay Singh. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

HDFC Q4 net profit up 19.5%, interim dividend of Rs 44 per share declared

HDFC
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon