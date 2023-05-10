Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel



About Tata Steel, Fitch said the positive outlook reflects expectation that the company’s EBITDA leverage (total debt/EBITDA) is on track to decline to below 2.5x by FY25) This would imply better financial and overall credit profiles, despite increasing materially in FY23. Rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tata Steel's (TSL) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a positive outlook. It also affirmed JSW Steel's (JSWS) long-term IDR at 'BB' with a stable outlook.



“We estimate that leverage rose to around 3.0x in FY23 (FY22: 1.2x), following a sharp fall in margins and EBITDA in line with weakness in the global steel industry,” Fitch said. TSL's Indian operations were affected by the imposition of a six-month steel export duty, while in Europe, a weaker cost position resulted in an EBITDA loss in 2HFY23. TSL's business profile remains robust, driven by its significant raw material output and highly cost-efficient assets in India.



Fitch said JSW Steel’s affirmation is based on expectations of a significant reduction in its total debt to EBITDA leverage. It is expected to decline from around 6.0x in March 2023 (FY23) to below 3.5 by FY25, a level consistent with its rating. The company’s annual margins in India are expected to improve from FY24. This, along with a margin recovery in Europe and jump in sales volumes in FY25, should drive EBITDA growth and deleveraging despite higher capex.

