Reach to Teach Foundation to receive Rs 5 cr grant from Murty Trust

Reach to Teach Foundation has been given a five-year grant of Rs 5 crore by the Murty Trust -- the family foundation of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Reach to Teach Foundation has been given a five-year grant of Rs 5 crore by the Murty Trust -- the family foundation of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

The grant is to support the Comprehensive School Transformation Programme that Reach to Teach is rolling out in the Northeast.

Murty Trust has pledged support to Reach to Teach Foundation, a statement said, adding that the grant will provide seed support and strengthen Reach to Teach's ability to deliver a credible and sustainable programme.

Reach to Teach primarily partnered with the education department of state governments and works closely with other stakeholders, such as parents and the larger community.

The organisation also focuses significantly on strengthening the agency of teachers.

At present, Reach to Teach Foundation is working in Arunachal Pradesh through a tripartite agreement with Niti Aayog and the Arunachal Pradesh government and looking to expand this work in Meghalaya and Tripura, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

