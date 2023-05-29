Reach to Teach Foundation to receive Rs 5 cr grant from Murty Trust

Reach to Teach Foundation has been given a five-year grant of Rs 5 crore by the Murty Trust -- the family foundation of Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

The grant is to support the Comprehensive School Transformation Programme that Reach to Teach is rolling out in the Northeast.

Murty Trust has pledged support to Reach to Teach Foundation, a statement said, adding that the grant will provide seed support and strengthen Reach to Teach's ability to deliver a credible and sustainable programme.

Reach to Teach primarily partnered with the education department of state governments and works closely with other stakeholders, such as parents and the larger community.

The organisation also focuses significantly on strengthening the agency of teachers.

At present, Reach to Teach Foundation is working in Arunachal Pradesh through a tripartite agreement with Niti Aayog and the Arunachal Pradesh government and looking to expand this work in Meghalaya and Tripura, the statement added.

Also Read If we don't vote, we have no right to criticise, says Narayana Murthy Young minds should put nation's interest above self: Narayan Murthy Zilingo co-founder files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy Narayana Murthy asks youngsters to ditch WFH, moonlighting; attend office Billionaire Infosys founder Murthy to double private firm's investments Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves First unit of nuclear power plant in Haryana may commence in 2028 Chamaeleon in mid-day meal: 45 pupils fall sick, 5 critical in Bihar AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with HSSC for skill development of hospital staff HP CM seeks custody of first hydroelectric project, lease to expire in '24