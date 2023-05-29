close

AIIMS Delhi signs MoU with HSSC for skill development of hospital staff

The AIIMS Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the healthcare sector skill council for the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of various cadres of hospital staff

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AIIMS Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
The AIIMS Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with the healthcare sector skill council for the skilling, reskilling, and upskilling of various cadres of hospital staff.

The HSSC is a recognised awarding body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under the ambit of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), an office memorandum issued by AIIMS said.

It assess and certifies candidates on skill qualifications in the healthcare sector including AYUSH, social sector and hospital management services with the support of industry experts, academia, line ministries and regulators, it said.

The HSSC has expressed its willingness to recognise AIIMS as its centre of excellence (CoE), Director Dr M Srinivas said.

"This CoE would provide leadership, best practices, research, support, training of trainers and skill training for a specific sector. This would be a role model as a place where the highest standards are maintained," the memorandum said.

AIIMS in its capacity as CoE will provide skill certification to various cadres of its staff in collaboration with HSSC for enhancing patient experience, it said.

This involves training of master trainers at AIIMS by HSSC who will subsequently train others, the statement said.

These training sessions will have a course completion test at the end and successful candidates will be provided skill certification in collaboration with HSSC, it said, adding that the security and housekeeping staff will be trained in the beginning.

The PIC, security services and officer I/C, housekeeping and sanitation services and main AIIMS are requested to nominate 20 master trainers each for the said programme to be held in June 2023 and submit a list with their contact details to the office of the director by May 30, memorandum said.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

