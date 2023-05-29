close

First unit of nuclear power plant in Haryana may commence in 2028

The information was given at the meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here on Monday

IANS Chandigarh
Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
The first unit of the nuclear power plant in Haryana's Fatehabad district is likely to commence operations in June 2028.

The information was given at the meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here on Monday.

Kaushal directed power utility officers to expedite the 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the project.

Furthermore, he directed the Public Works Department and the Fatehabad administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of road from the national highway to the project sites. Such an access route would facilitate the smooth transportation of heavy lifts to the site.

Providing an update on the project's progress, Project Director Niranjan Kumar Mittal said 74 per cent of the ground improvement work has been completed. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, have been received at the site.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Gorakhpur, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore. This funding has been utilised for various development projects, including the construction of a metalled road along the left bank of the Fatehabad branch canal from Kajalheri to Gorakhpur.

Additionally, efforts have been made to enhance the skills of locals and provide scholarships to deserving students.

Regarding the residential township being constructed at Agroha and the ongoing progress of eight multi-storey residential towers and related amenities, Kaushal said they are in an advanced stage of construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

