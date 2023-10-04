close
Ready to take qualitative leap with India: Dominican Republic Vice Prez

She made the remarks at a lecture on 'The Dominican Republic and India Natural Partners' at Sapru House in the national capital on Wednesday

Dominican Republic Vice President, Raquel Pena Rodriguez

Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena Rodriguez (Photo: ANI)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Stating that the future of bilateral relations between New Delhi and the Dominican Republic is 'bright', Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Pena Rodriguez on Wednesday extended support for India in its bid to become a permanent member of the reformed United Nations Security Council.
She said further that the two countries can act as bridges and gateways for each other to boost people-to-people ties.
She made the remarks at a lecture on 'The Dominican Republic and India Natural Partners' at Sapru House in the national capital on Wednesday.
"The Dominican Republic can be a window for India to Latin America and the Caribbean while India can be the door for the Dominican Republic to South Asia and beyond," she said at the event.
"The Dominican Republic is ready to take the qualitative leap with India. The future of our bilateral relationship is bright," she added.
Making a strong case for India's inclusion as a full member of the United Nations Security Council, she said, "For us, it is a very important space, the UNSC. And any nation, especially India would want to be part of it and positively influence the course of world peace. But, I would like to say what better country than India to be a part of this forum."

The Dominican Vice President added that both countries have faced and overcome the "fluctuations typical of a republic in search of the common good, justice, and equality".
"Let me re-affirm the bilateral relations between the Dominican Republic and India are ready for new growth both in scale and based on the new momentum that our relations are acquired highlighting three aspects in this process," she said.
"It is precisely this confluence of values and aspirations that makes our geographical differences become strengths rather than obstacles. Today it is the privilege to share the essence of the Dominican Republic. A nation that is illuminated with resilience and dynamism in the heart of Latin America and the Caribbean," she added.
The Dominican Vice President also referred to the opening of the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic in 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's first visit to the country as Foreign Minister, and the frequency of high-level visits between the two countries.
"I once again thank the Government of India for its unwavering support and providing vaccines that enabled us to immunize frontline healthcare workers so that they continue doing their commendable work at critical times," she said.
Earlier in the day, India signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in ocean sciences and medical product regulation with the Dominican Republic.
The MoUs were signed during a meeting between the Dominican Vice President and her Indian counterpart, Jagdeep Dhankhar, in the national capital.
Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India.
She met President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.
Rodriguez also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

