Terrorist, Moosewala murder accused: All you need to know about Goldy Brar

Reports of Goldy Brar being allegedly shot in the United States took the Indian media by storm on Wednesday. As the public waits for the news to be confirmed by officials, here is a closer look at the life of the man accused of singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and was designated a terrorist by the Government of India earlier this year.

Goldy Brar background

Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar belongs to Punjab's Muktsar and is the son of Shamsher Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector in the Punjab police.

He was allegedly associated with a terrorist group called Babbar Khalsa, which had been involved in multiple murders, arms and ammunition smuggling, and fomenting radical ideology.

In 2017, he moved to Canada on a student visa. At this point Goldy Brar did not have any criminal record. Although he had been accused of minor cases of violence, he had been acquitted of this in Punjab.

Upon arriving in Canada, Brar reportedly took over operations of Lawrence Bishnoi, a jailed gangster in India. These operations included contract killing, extortion rackets in India, among other offenses. In 2022, an Interpol notice was issued against him and he reportedly moved to the United States.

In May last year, Goldy Brar ranked 15 out of 25 on Canada's most wanted list, where he is accused of being involved in more than 50 murders.

He caught the attention of new outlets when he took responsibility for the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Murder of Sidhu Moose Wala

In June 2023, gangster Goldy Brar confessed to having Indian rap star and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala murdered. He claimed that the murder was carried out to avenge the death of a student leader Vicky Middukhera in Punjab in 2022.

He called the musician an “egotistical person" who needed to be taught a lesson, adding that Salman Khan was also one of his top 10 targets.

“Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one," Goldy Brar told India Today at the time.

“We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful," Brar added.

Lawrence Bishnoi had told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that his community was angry with Salman Khan over alleged comments he made in 1998.

Cases against Goldy Brar

As per a 1,850-page charge sheet filed against the gangster, Goldy Brar was identified as the mastermind behind the brutal murder of the Punjabi singer.

He is also accused of the murder of Faridkot Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar alias Pehalwan. Reports allege that this murder may have been carried out to avenge the death of his cousin Gurlal Brar.

The NIA also believes him to have links with the Babbar Khalsa International and Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

In January 2024, the Centre declared Goldy Brar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the Centre's notification, issued by Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Brar, backed by cross-border agencies, was implicated in multiple killings and espoused radical ideologies. He was involved in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosives through drones from across the border, fostering disruption of peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

Goldy Brar dead?

News of Goldy Brar's death began circulating on Indian media outlets on Wednesday evening, causing speculation. Reports said that the gangster was shot dead in the United States during a clash with a rival gang. Gangsters Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir have both claimed responsibility for his death, further complicating reports. Both cited long-term animosity between groups as the reason.

No official statement regarding his alleged death has been made.

