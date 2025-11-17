Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Red Fort blast toll climbs to 15 as two more victims die in hospital

Red Fort blast toll climbs to 15 as two more victims die in hospital

The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

The death toll in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort rose to 15 after two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said.

Another victim, Bilal, had died during treatment last Thursday to take the toll to 13. With the latest fatalities, the number of those killed in the high-intensity explosion has now climbed to 15, with many others still undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The Delhi Police said they received information about the latest deaths from the hospital, adding that post-mortem examinations will be conducted soon.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi blast Red Fort Bomb blast

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

