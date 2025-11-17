SC demands details on Delhi's AQI monitoring systems amid accuracy concerns

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to submit an affidavit detailing the type of equipment used for air quality index (AQI) monitoring in the capital and its effectiveness, Bar and Bench reported.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria issued the direction while hearing a petition concerning stubble burning and its impact on pollution levels in Delhi–NCR.
During the proceedings, amicus curiae Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh pointed to reports and videos alleging that water was being sprinkled near AQI monitoring stations, potentially distorting readings. She further argued that the equipment in use is outdated and inadequate for assessing Delhi’s pollution levels, The Hindu reported.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, however, said that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) operates AQI detectors across the capital, recording hourly, automated readings.
"This sprinkling of water is happening across the city...Political parties are spreading such videos," she added.
Upon hearing the arguments, the Bench ordered the Delhi government to file an affidavit explaining the nature of the equipment being used and its efficiency to gauge AQI monitors. It further posted the matter on November 19.