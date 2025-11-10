Car bursts into flames near Red Fort; high alert sounded in Delhi

A car burst into flames near the Red Fort Metro Station Gate 1 on Monday evening. According to TV reports, a blast was reported in one car and subsequently three more cars caught fire. Several people are feared injured. Delhi police and fire brigade have reached the spot. High alert has been sounded in the city.
According to news agency PTI, Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near Lal Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added. The area has been cordoned off and further details are awaited. According to reports, the first call was placed to fire station at 18:56 IST, after which several calls came in reporting the incident. It must be noted that the area where the explosion has taken place is extremely crowded. The area has been cordoned off after the massive blast sent shock waves, shaking up nearby buildings, according to media reports. Multiple casualties have been brought to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, according to news agency ANI.
STORY | Delhi: Blast in parked car near Red Fort A blast occurred in a car near Red Fort here on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. More details are awaited.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)