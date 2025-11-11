Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Security tightened at major railway stations after Delhi blast: Vaishnaw

Security tightened at major railway stations after Delhi blast: Vaishnaw

Hours after the blast, the Northern Railway had said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), is on high alert

All major railway stations are on high alert with special security arrangements: Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Security has been stepped up at all major stations in the wake of the blast near the Red Fort here, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

The minister also conveyed condolences to the families of those killed in the blast on Monday evening.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, leaving 12 people dead. Twenty people were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic blast in Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the recovery of the injured," Vaishnaw posted on X late Monday night.

 

"All major railway stations are on high alert with special security arrangements," he added.

Hours after the blast, the Northern Railway had said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), is on high alert with strict security arrangements at all stations in the Delhi-NCR region.

It said security arrangements at major stations such as New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Ghaziabad were reviewed, with all possible measures taken to enhance security without causing inconvenience to passengers.

"All railway officials and security personnel deployed at these stations are on high alert with strict security arrangements. RPF staff have been deployed at various points, including station entry gates, exit gates, and platforms," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told PTI.

"Multiple dog squads have been pressed into service for checking passengers' luggage as well as the premises in and around stations," Upadhyay added.

Northern Railway officials said close coordination is being maintained with the GRP, and the railway premises and surrounding areas are being monitored through CCTV cameras as well.

"Persons with suspicious behaviour are being checked thoroughly," the officials added.

"We request all passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security officials engaged in ensuring safety," Upadhyay said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ashwini Vaishnaw Delhi blast Red Fort Indian Railways railway station

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

