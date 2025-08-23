Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 08:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cloudburst in Chamoli triggers flash floods: 1 dead, rescue ops underway

Cloudburst in Chamoli triggers flash floods: 1 dead, rescue ops underway

A cloudburst in Chamoli's Tharali area caused flash floods, damaging homes, shops, and the SDM's residence; One woman died, a man is missing, and rescue teams are carrying out relief works

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late on Friday night triggered flash floods, leaving one person dead, another missing, and causing widespread damage in the Tharali area.
 
According to officials, debris swept into the Tharali market, damaging shops, vehicles, and residential buildings. Many homes were buried, while some government establishments were also affected. 
  District Magistrate of Chamoli Sandeep Tiwari told news agency ANI that there has been extensive damage in the region. "There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged," he said.
 

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said teams had been rushed to the affected site. "Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing," he added.
 
Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash provided further details on the casualties. "... There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps. The District Magistrate has left early in the morning and has reached the spot, and relief work is going on there."
 
Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.
 
(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

