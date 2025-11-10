Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Red Fort explosion kills 13: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

Red Fort explosion kills 13: Opposition leaders condemn 'alarming' incident

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are among the states that have been placed on high alert

red fort blast

A van burst into flames near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening (November 10), triggering a massive explosion that damaged several nearby vehicles. | Photo: PTI

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Soon after a massive explosion took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening, which killed at least 13 people and injured several others, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are among the states that have been placed on high alert.
 
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and took stock of the situation. Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and forensic experts are on site to examine the cause of the explosion.
 
The blast, which occurred when a car suddenly caught fire near the historic Red Fort complex, also damaged several nearby vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion followed by flames that engulfed the area, prompting an immediate evacuation.
 
 
Political leaders across the country have expressed shock and called for accountability.
 

Deeply saddening and concerning: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the car explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi “deeply saddening and concerning.” “The loss of many innocent lives in this tragic accident is deeply distressing,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I stand with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic time and offer my deepest condolences. I hope all the injured recover as soon as possible,” he said.
 

Former Delhi CM Kejriwal calls Delhi car explosion “extremely alarming”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident “extremely alarming.” In a post on X, he wrote, “The news of the explosion near the Red Fort is extremely alarming. It is reported that some people have also lost their lives in it, which is extremely tragic.”
 

“Deeply shocked,” says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply shocked” by the tragedy. “My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured,” she posted on X. 
 

Naveen Patnaik extends condolences

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolences, saying he was “deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives.” “My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayers for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” he said in a post on X.
 
Security agencies are yet to confirm the nature of the explosion. The area around the Red Fort remains sealed off, and traffic has been diverted as the investigation continues.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

