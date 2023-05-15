close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

"We will share the report of the source apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions, and prepare a strategy to further reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR," Rai said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will hold a roundtable conference on Monday to discuss the findings of a real-time source apportionment study on air pollution and develop a strategy to further improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The "Save Environment Roundtable Conference" will take place at the Delhi Secretariat, and will be attended by representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, SAFAR, United Nations Environment Programme, India Meteorological Department, World Bank, Centre for Science and Environment, TERI, and NCR (National Capital Region) states.

"We will share the report of the source apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions, and prepare a strategy to further reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR," Rai said.

Real-time source apportionment studies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries, so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Rai said orders have been issued to install mobile air quality monitoring vans at 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi to ascertain the contribution of different pollution sources in real-time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the real-time source apportionment study as a crucial component of the action plan to fight air pollution in the winter season.

Also Read

Delhi govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign as pollution spikes

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts at G7 ministers' meeting

IL&FS money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP's Jayant Patil

India logs 801 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 14,493

Not PIB, MeitY-led team may scrutinise news items to mark them as fake news

Govt to launch tracking system to block lost, stolen phones from May 17

Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

Delhi is the first state/Union Territory in the country to achieve this feat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai air pollution Delhi air quality

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi
2 min read

Layoffs also harm shareholder returns in the long term: Gartner report

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read

Case against me by Nashik police under Maha CM's pressure: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut
3 min read

Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month

Lupin
3 min read

Google Android 14: What's new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones

Google Android 14: What’s new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Govt to roll out lost mobile blocking, tracking system pan-India on May 17

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
2 min read

Indian Navy successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

Photo: Unsplash/Maciej Ruminkiewicz
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon