Crucial conference on source apportionment study on air pollution in Delhi

The Delhi government will hold a roundtable conference on Monday to discuss the findings of a real-time source apportionment study on air pollution and develop a strategy to further improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The "Save Environment Roundtable Conference" will take place at the Delhi Secretariat, and will be attended by representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, SAFAR, United Nations Environment Programme, India Meteorological Department, World Bank, Centre for Science and Environment, TERI, and NCR (National Capital Region) states.

"We will share the report of the source apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions, and prepare a strategy to further reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR," Rai said.

Real-time source apportionment studies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries, so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Rai said orders have been issued to install mobile air quality monitoring vans at 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi to ascertain the contribution of different pollution sources in real-time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the real-time source apportionment study as a crucial component of the action plan to fight air pollution in the winter season.

Also Read Delhi govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign as pollution spikes India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor' at 374, to dip more in coming days President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines India asks rich nations to intensity emission cuts at G7 ministers' meeting IL&FS money laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP's Jayant Patil India logs 801 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decline to 14,493 Not PIB, MeitY-led team may scrutinise news items to mark them as fake news Govt to launch tracking system to block lost, stolen phones from May 17 Police files suo moto case against Raut for calling Maha govt 'illegal'

Delhi is the first state/Union Territory in the country to achieve this feat.