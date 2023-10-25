Rajasthan BJP leader accuses police of being under Congress MLA influence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kirori Meena from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur assembly seat filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta, alleging that police officers were influenced by sitting Congress MLA Danish Abrar, according to a report by PTI.

This complaint followed an attack on Abrar's vehicle by a group of people at the Malarna Chaud bypass in Sawai Madhopur. Meena claimed that BJP members protesting peacefully in front of Abrar were manhandled, and a police team from Malarna Dungar police station caught and severely beat some BJP members in Dausa district.

However, the police have rejected these claims. Malarna Dungar SHO Lakhan Khatana refuted these allegations, stating that the police chased miscreants who pelted stones at Abrar's vehicle, leading to their car falling into a ditch in Dausa district.

Both parties have filed complaints against each other, however, no arrests have been made yet. The situation remains tense in Sawai Madhopur ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election

The BJP and Congress have dominated state elections and alternated governments. Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

The Congress party has announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls so far, re-nominating 29 sitting MLAs. BJP released names of 124 nominees for the upcoming state polls.

A party requires 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan. The last elections were held in 2018 when Congress formed the government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.

