Election Commission to appoint actor Rajkummar Rao as its national icon

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will be appointed as the Election Commission's national icon, the poll body has said

Rajkumar Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said it would appoint Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as its national icon ahead of the elections.

A formal ceremony in this regard will be held on Thursday, the poll body said.

Earlier in August, former India cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was recognised as the ECI's national icon for voter awareness and education.

"We are the largest democracy in the world, and it is our prime responsibility to exercise our voting rights with due diligence… It is a responsibility that should not be ignored. Everyone should be aware of when the elections are happening and when is that window to go out and vote," Tendulkar said.

He added, "India is the youngest average age nation in the world… Can we say that we are a responsible nation in the world when it comes to voting? The honest answer would be No… As an Indian, I would like people to say that India is the youngest average age nation in the world but along with that the most responsible nation in the world when it comes to casting a vote."

"When you cast your vote, it is the reflection of what we collectively want for this nation," the former cricketer said.

"When we talk about ECI. Some numbers came to my mind. 600 million voters were there. 10 million personnel and policemen were deployed. I think the number can be improved… It is heartening to know polling stations are every 2 km away from any given residence in our country which is a mammoth job," Tendulkar said.

Topics : Election Commission of India Rajkummar Rao Election Commission Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:37 PM IST

