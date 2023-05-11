Reducing regulatory intervention in system a priority: DCGI Raghuvanshi

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi on Thursday said bringing down regulatory intervention in the system and making it more simpler is a top priority for the organisation.

The DCGI is the apex authority in the country responsible for approval of licences of specified categories of drugs such as blood and blood products, intravenous fluids, vaccine and serum. It functions under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health.

Delivering a lecture at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here on the occasion of National Technology Day, he said there are currently many licences and interventions present in the system with a scope of making it much more simpler.

"...our (DCGI) current priorities for a couple of years, the first being, (we) want to reduce the regulatory intervention in the system. There are lot of licences and interventions. There is a scope of making it much more simpler. That is one area, where I have to work," he said.

Another priority area is to improve the subject experts committee where organisations like IICT can help in terms of bringing in new experts into the domain, he said.

Raghuvanshi, who was appointed to the top post in February this year, felt that regulation should be made more research centric.

Also Read Centre extends tenure of DCGI Dr V G Somani by another three months CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers Former Ranbaxy, DRL exec Rajeev Raghuvanshi appointed as new DCGI Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid booster gets DCGI nod for restricted use Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 units to fix faulty airbag controller Pensioners to get 3 months to give consent for diverting additional dues India's billionth baby turns 23 today: Here's how life has been for her Wrestlers' protest turns the spotlight on sexual harassment in sports IT ministry to send notice to WhatsApp on international spam calls issue Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Another priority area is to constantly keep increasing the footprint in digital space, he added.