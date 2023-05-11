close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

Commenting on the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Mufti said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders

Press Trust of India Srinagar
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addressing media during a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said while the political situation in Pakistan was nothing new, the instability and uncertainty in the neighbouring country will have an impact on India.

She also said that the ruling party in Pakistan, instead of fighting the opposition politically, uses agencies to put them in jail and that the "same process unfortunately is being used" in India.

Whatever is happening in Pakistan, unfortunately, is nothing new. Right from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whenever a government comes, the opposition is jailed. It will have an effect on us. The instability and uncertainty there will impact us but this disease has somehow infected our country also. If you see Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament membership, (Manish) Sisodia was jailed, Mehbooba told reporters in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Commenting on the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Mufti said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders.

In Pakistan also, the ruling party instead of fighting the opposition politically, takes shortcut and uses agencies to put them in jail. The same process unfortunately is being used here ... Rahul Gandhi has been convicted, sentenced for two years and disqualified for six years. Whatever is happening in Pakistan looks like we are going in the same direction, she added.

Also Read

NIA attaches property of IC-814 hijacking accomplice Mushtaq 'Latram'

People realised after demolitions how Article 370 protected J&K: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora in J-K

EC now a 'branch of BJP', conducts polls on its signals: Mehbooba Mufti

Basic rights in India have become luxuries, entitlements: Mehbooba to CJI

Exercise of discretion not in accordance with law: SC chides Maha ex-Guv

Digital education helps students, teachers to learn modern skills: Experts

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

NITI Aayog seeks consultant to evaluate road projects, functioning of NHAI

Wheat output may surpass govt estimate of 112.18 mn tonnes on higher yields

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir India Pakistan

First Published: May 11 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nissan reports surging profit amid strong sales, easing chip crunch

Nissan
3 min read

Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event

trumptrump
7 min read

India's vulnerability to global shocks to reduce in FY24: CRISIL

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Mr. Rajas Jain of Kumar World building the real estate in Pune

Kumar-World
4 min read

Different system needed to end standoffs over US debt ceiling: Yellen

Yellen said she saw the bulk of inflation being caused by supply and demand mismatches, including excessive demand for goods over services during the pandemic and severe supply chain disruptions
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

LIVE updates: Produce Imran Khan in Supreme Court within one hour, says CJP

Imran Khan
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon