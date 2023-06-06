close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers get exemption from offices for sports, not for protest: Coach

Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang resumed their work on May 31, few days after the protesting wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar in Delhi -- where they had been protesting since April

IANS New Delhi
Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik addresses a press conference during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There are mixed reactions coming in from the wrestling arena after India's ace grapplers -- Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- resumed their duties in the Railways.

 

 

Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang resumed their work on May 31, few days after the protesting wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar in Delhi -- where they had been protesting since April.

 

Both Sakshi and Bajrang have denied the reports of withdrawing from the protest.

Also Read

Dictatorship, says Sakshi Malik on FIR against her, fellow wrestlers

Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Wrestlers resume Railway duties, Sakshi to continue fight while working

BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army

Deaths, runaways, space crunch: Is 'Project Cheetah' on the right track?

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Tomato and ginger prices shoot up as rainfall dwindles crop supply

Bihar bridge collapse: PIL in Patna High Court seeking independent probe

"This is our fight for justice. We will not step back. We have resumed our duties in Railways, but we are also working on our future strategy," Sakshi said.

 

On the other hand, Bajrang, in a video message, stressed that the athletes are together and lies are being spread against them to break up their movement.

 

To this, a couple of renowned wrestling coaches, on condition of anonymity, shared their views on the current development with IANS.

 

One coach welcomed the move, saying, "Wrestlers are already very disturbed and there are several fake news stories getting viral. So, it is good that they cleared the air about jobs and protests. Their fight is against the WFI chief, not the government. So joining duty, I feel, is fine."

 

However, another senior coach laughed it off. "This is funny. You (athletes) get exemption from your respective offices (government) for training or competitions, not for joining some protest. What will they mention to their office? Give us leave, we want to go and sit on dharna with Khap leaders and farmers' unions for our protest against Brij Bhushan?"

 

"They need to pick one side. Aap benefits bhi loge aur sarkar ko badnaam bhi karoge (You will take benefits also and then lashed out at the government too). This is not possible and ethically wrong."

 

Earlier, 'unhappy' with wrestlers' decisions of joining duties and meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday announced the postponement of the June 9 protest at Jantar Mantar.

 

It seems the differences are brewing within, which is not going to help the wrestlers in any way!

 

--IANS

cs/ak

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia Sakshi Malik Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Sexual harassment case

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon