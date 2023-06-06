Punjab CM writes to Centre, seeks allocation of another 1K MW electricity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Centre, seeking allocation of additional 1,000 MW of electricity for the upcoming paddy season.

In a letter to the Union minister for Power R K Singh, CM Mann pointed out that the state's generation capacity was limited to about 6,500 MW, whereas the peak demand is likely to touch 15,500 MW in the summer season.

To meet the peak demand of electricity of 15,500 MW in forthcoming paddy/summer season, Mann requested the assistance of power up to 1,000 MW from June 15 till October 10, that may be allocated to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) from central sector generating stations.

In the letter, Mann said the state power utility, PSPCL, is keeping a continuous watch over the power availability on the PUShP (High Price Day Ahead Market and Surplus Power) portal.

"As the demand of electricity cannot be reliably met through the collective transaction segment of power exchange, the state is in definite need of firm allocation of RTC power of 1,000 MW for the period from 15.6.2023 to 15.10.2023," Mann said.

This requirement of additional power is further necessitated due to the recent IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of low monsoon rainfall in North-Western India, including Punjab, he said.

The cultivation of paddy must be protected in the national interest of food security; hence, our request for allocating additional power from central sector generating stations, he wrote.

The CM stated that the ministry of Power issued directions on February 20, regarding invocation of Section 11 of Electricity Act, 2003 to imported coal-based plants and the same are valid till June 15.

"Due to the approaching summer season, these directions carry significance in the case of Punjab due to our 475 MW share in CGPL, Mundra.

"As peak demand/paddy season of Punjab will start from June 10, 2023 onwards, the State is in dire need of firm round-the-clock power during this period. Therefore, it has requested to extend these directions till October 15, 2023," he said.