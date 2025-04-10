Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Registration for Ayushman Bharat Scheme to start from today: Delhi minister

Registration for Ayushman Bharat Scheme to start from today: Delhi minister

This government-backed health insurance scheme provides financial protection to economically weaker sections, covering hospitalisation costs up to Rs 5 lakhs per family annually

PMJAY, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

This is the first phase of the registration of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the national capital. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday informed about the registration of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which will start from today in the national capital.

This government-backed health insurance scheme provides financial protection to economically weaker sections, covering hospitalisation costs up to Rs 5 lakhs per family annually. 

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "This MoU will strengthen the facilities and infrastructure for the people of Delhi. We will be able to fulfil the promises made to Delhi... Registration is starting Thursday, and the people of Delhi will now be able to avail the benefits which they were not getting for 11 years due to non-implementation by the previous government..."

 

This is the first phase of the registration of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "An MoU for PM ABHIM will happen soon... The infrastructure that was ruined in the last 10 years needs to be corrected, and that's what we are doing... Maholla Clinics are in shambles. We are enquiring about all of them," the Delhi Minister added.

Also Read

Ayushman Bharat Health Centre

Delhi joins Ayushman Bharat scheme, 3.6 million people to benefit

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Delhi govt inks MoU with Centre to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to sign MoU with Centre to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme

Ayushman Bharat charts plan to track next 500 mn people: CEO Indu Bhushan

Delhi government to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme on April 5: How to apply?

PremiumHospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Over 600 private hospitals have opted out of Ayushman Bharat since 2018

Delhi became the 35th State and Union Territory to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) after the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government on April 5.

The agreement was signed between LS Changsan, additional Secretary, MoHFW and Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA), and Dr SB Deepak Kumar, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda stated, "It is a moment of pride that the world's largest health coverage scheme, which has been in place across 34 states and UTs in the country, is finally getting implemented in the national capital as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Special law needed as Maoist groups active in urban areas, says Fadnavis

Slovakia President with India's President Droupadi Murmu

India, Slovakia must boost ties in film production, entertainment: Murmu

Railways, train

Western Railway plans mega block for bridge repair between Mahim, Bandra

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit UP, MP on April 11; to launch projects worth ₹3,880 crore

arrest

ED arrests ex-chairman of Karnataka co-op bank in Rs 63-crore fraud case

Topics : Ayushman Bharat Health Ministry healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11TCS Q4 ResultsLatest News LIVECompony Quarterly ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon