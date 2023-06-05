close

Reliance Foundation to give jobs to train accident affected families

The foundation will free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through the Jio-BP network as well as free medicines for injured and medical treatment for those needing hospitalisation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Reliance, Reliance Industries

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of India's most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday, announced a slew of relief measures, including a free ration for six months and jobs for those affected by the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

The foundation will free fuel for ambulances dealing with the disaster through the Jio-BP network as well as free medicines for injured and medical treatment for those needing hospitalisation.

"Provision of free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families through Reliance stores" will be made, it said in a statement.

The deadliest train accident in nearly three decades left 275 dead and hundreds injured.

"While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future. With this as our solemn mission, we are announcing a 10-point programme to offer our unwavering support to those affected by this unfortunate incident," Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, of Reliance Foundation (RF), said in a statement about the railway accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha, on June 2.

The foundation will provide employment opportunities through Jio and Reliance Retail to one family member of the deceased, as needed. It will also extend counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support, and extend support aids to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

Specialist skill training would be provided to those impacted to find new employment opportunities. Also, microfinance and training opportunities for women, who may have lost their sole earning family member, would be provided.

It will also provide livestock such as cows, buffalo, goats, and poultry for alternate livelihood support to rural families impacted by the accident.

"Free mobile connectivity to a family member of bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood," it added.

Present at Balasore since the accident took place, Reliance Foundation's specialist disaster management team closely coordinated with the Emergency Section, Collectorate, Balasore, and National Disaster Response Force.

Helping passengers quickly evacuate coaches and rushing injured to emergency vehicles, to immediately make available masks, gloves, ORS, bedsheets, lighting and other necessities for rescue at the site of the accident. Reliance Foundation volunteers were also involved in the rescue by making gas cutters available to evacuate passengers trapped in coaches; also mobilised other volunteers from nearby communities for the efforts.

"To ensure that rescue efforts continued uninterrupted, Reliance Foundation identified and networked with youth volunteers from the area to quickly prepare food for about 1,200 people. Meals were provided to rescue personnel, much needed for the personnel, and for families of those affected, who arrived at the accident site. Adequate drinking water was also ensured," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Train Accident Odisha Reliance Group

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

