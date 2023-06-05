close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED conducts search operations in multiple cities in Rs 122 cr GST fraud

The ED initiated money laundering investigation based on FIRs registered by Bhavnagar Police under various sections of IPC, against Bomar and others

IANS New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate, ED

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently carried out search operations at 25 locations in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Gandhidham, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in a GST fraud case registered against Mohammad Ejaj Bomar and others, an official said on Monday.

"Fake invoices of more than Rs 1,102 crore, involving evasion of GST of Rs 122 crore, using 461 bogus firms were issued by the accused. This is based on GST fraud as per Bhavnagar police charge sheet," said the ED.

In this search action, the premises of accused persons who were involved in preparing bogus documents on the basis of which fake GST firms were made and the entities which were used for providing bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) were covered.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation based on FIRs registered by Bhavnagar Police under various sections of IPC, against Bomar and others.

"As per the charge sheet, these accused persons changed the mobile number linked to Aadhar card of several persons promising them financial assistance under government schemes and later on, used these Aadhar for obtaining PAN and then GST registration. As per the police charge sheet, fake invoices of more than Rs 1,102 crore involving evasion of GST of Rs 122 crore using 461 bogus firms were issued," said the official.

The official said that modus operandi of this fraud is that accused created fake entities through forged documents to obtain GST registration. Later these fake entities passed on Input Tax Credit to beneficiaries by generating fake invoices on commission basis. Payment for these fake invoices were made through banking channels and later on the amount was settled in cash between operator of fake entity and beneficiary.

Also Read

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages

Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

Balasore train accident: Railway Board orders week-long safety drive

Railways spent over Rs 1 trillion on safety between 2017-2022: Report

FIR in Balasore train tragedy alleges criminal negligence; CRS begins probe

Internet for everyone has become reality with launch of K-FON: Kerala CM

Odisha crash: Liberty General Insurance sets up helpline to process claims

"During the course of search action, incriminating documents in huge quantity such as form for changing mobile number of Aadhar cards, fake bills issued from these bogus entities, and digital evidences were seized under the provisions of the PMLA. Further during the course of search cash amounting to Rs 29 lakh has also been seized," the ED said.

--IANS

atk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate GST frauds

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon