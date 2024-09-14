RG Kar impasse: Agitating medics to attend meeting at CM Mamata's residence

The agitating doctors on Saturday evening confirmed they will attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.



We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands, an agitating doctor said.