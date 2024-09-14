Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar impasse: Agitating medics to attend meeting at CM Mamata's residence

RG Kar impasse: Agitating medics to attend meeting at CM Mamata's residence

Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the doctors’ protest was ‘definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties’ FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday. | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The agitating doctors on Saturday evening confirmed they will attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.
Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands, an agitating doctor said.
 
The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday.
In an email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasised that 15 representatives of the junior doctors were invited to the meeting.
The development took place hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

WB people offer food to medics, thousands treated free at 'Abhaya' clinic

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

'You will face same fate as RG Kar medic': Patient's son warns Kolkata doc

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors blame WB govt after talks fail, say never sought CM's resignation

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Medical college doctors protests Bengal doctors strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon