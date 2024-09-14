Business Standard
Home / India News / RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

The mail was sent hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

They, however, did not clarify whether they are still sticking to their earlier demand for "live streaming " the entire meeting. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agitating junior doctors on Saturday sent a mail to the West Bengal government expressing their wish to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar impasse.
The mail was sent hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.
 
"We are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse. We welcome her visit to us this afternoon. This is a very positive move. We have sent a mail to the state government," one of the agitating doctors said.
 
He, however, did not clarify whether they are still sticking to their earlier demand for "live streaming " the entire meeting.
But, he said, "We want transparency.

Meanwhile, Bengal govt invites medics to CM Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm to hold meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse: Official.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

