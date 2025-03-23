Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rhea Chakraborty endured 'untold miseries', says lawyer after CBI report

Rhea Chakraborty endured 'untold miseries', says lawyer after CBI report

Reacting to the CBI closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer highlighted the hardships faced by her and others during the investigation

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photos: Facebook/Rhea Chakraborty/Sushant Singh Rajput)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, concluding that no foul play was involved. The probe agency also gave a clean chit to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Rajput and had been accused of abetment to suicide by his father.
 
Reacting to the closure report, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, expressed gratitude towards the CBI for their thorough investigation. He stated, "We are grateful to the CBI for having thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case from all angles and closed the case."
 
 
Maneshinde highlighted the hardships faced by Rhea Chakraborty and others during the investigation. "Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities," he said.
 
Maneshinde also pointed out that Rhea had to endure "untold miseries" and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail. Rhea and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty, along with several other accused, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related probe linked to Rajput's death.
 
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The CBI took over the investigation from the Bihar Police, which had registered an abetment of suicide case based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh. 
 
Throughout the probe, the CBI examined various angles, including allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. However, the agency found no evidence to support claims of foul play or abetment to suicide.
 
The closure report has been submitted to a Mumbai court, which will decide whether to accept the findings or order further investigation.

More From This Section

AI

IIT Guwahati-backed startup makes robots for AI-driven border surveillance

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Watch: Supreme Court probe report shows burnt cash at Delhi judge's home

Security, Manipur Security

Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal plan: Land, aid to victims, surrendered Naxalites

Exam

NTA extends date for CUET UG application form submission to March 24

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI rises to 167

Topics : Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood CBI Central Bureau of Investigation Bihar police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon