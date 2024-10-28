Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Right to Privacy' petitioner Justice Puttaswamy passes away at 98

'Right to Privacy' petitioner Justice Puttaswamy passes away at 98

Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right

K S Puttaswamy

He was enrolled as an advocate in January 1952. | Photo: LiveLaw

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Karnataka High Court judge Justice K S Puttaswamy, who played a pivotal role in declaration of right to privacy as a fundamental right from the Supreme Court in 2017, passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Monday.

He was 98.

Justice Puttaswamy was the lead petitioner who had moved the apex court in 2012 challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar scheme as being violative of the privacy right.

The Aadhaar scheme subsequently received legislative sanction.

In a landmark verdict in August 2017, a nine-judge bench through an unanimous verdict declared the right to privacy a fundamental right under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

 

It had underlined privacy to be "the constitutional core of human dignity".

More From This Section

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

Take message of social harmony in Hindu society to every home: RSS leaders

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch health projects, distribute 51,000 appointment letters

Siddaramaiah

ED undertakes fresh searches in money laundering case involving MUDA

Disney, Disney Hotstar

Jio Hotstar domain: Website acquired by new owners; it's not Reliance

Pollution

Delhi's AQI woes: Why's Pakistan blamed for Delhi-NCR's pollution crisis?

Born on February 8, 1926, Puttaswamy studied at Maharaja's College, Mysore and obtained a law degree from Government Law College, Bengaluru.

He was enrolled as an advocate in January 1952 and became the Karnataka High Court judge on November 28, 1977.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

After four-year delay, Centre may commence population Census in 2025

Ola Electric, OLA

CCPA questions Ola Electric's 99% resolution rate for 10,000 complaints

Sun Pharma

LIVE: Sun Pharma's Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 3,040 crore, beats estimates

Shanghai, China

In China's 'war for people', cities ease residency rules to invite migrants

Ashiana Housing

Co-working provides nearly 23K desks to GCCs during Jan-Sep: Knight Frank

Topics : Justice K S Puttaswamy Data Privacy right to privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon