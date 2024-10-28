Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura

India in cyclical slowdown, RBI's 7.2% estimate 'overly optimistic': Nomura

The brokerage said it sees "rising downside risks" to its GDP growth estimates of 6.7 per cent in the ongoing FY25 and 6.8 per cent in FY26

Nomura

The same was 1.2 per cent in the June quarter, 2.5 per cent in FY24 and 10.8 per cent in FY23, the brokerage said, adding that this likely reflects a mix of weaker nominal salary growth and a leaner workforce.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Monday said the Indian economy has entered a phase of "cyclical growth slowdown" and the Reserve Bank's estimate of 7.2 per cent GDP expansion is "overly optimistic".

The brokerage said it sees "rising downside risks" to its GDP growth estimates of 6.7 per cent in the ongoing FY25 and 6.8 per cent in FY26.

"We believe India's economy has entered a cyclical growth slowdown. Coincident and leading growth indicators point to a further moderation in GDP growth and the RBI's forecast of 7.2 per cent for FY25 is overly optimistic," the brokerage said in a note.

 

The RBI maintained its FY25 growth estimate at 7.2 per cent earlier this month, even as some watchers have been coming out with lower numbers.

Nomura said urban consumption indicators have been softening lately, and pointed to the slump in passenger vehicle sales, moderation in airline passenger traffic and FMCG companies flagging weak urban demand.

"We believe this weakness in urban demand is likely to continue," the brokerage said.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Indian economy steady despite mixed festive demand signals: RBI Guv Das

growth gdp economy

Govt report maintains economic growth forecast but flags global risks

emission, smoke

Greenhouse gas emissions increases to new record in 2023: WMO report

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Swiss firms set sights on India as $100 bn pact shows more opportunities

PremiumNMDC

NMDC-KIOCL merger on cards, awaits clearances from ministries, regulators

Stating that companies are scaling down their salary outlays, the brokerage said real salary and wage expenditure of listed companies has moderated 0.8 per cent in the September quarter when adjusted for inflation if one were to go by the numbers disclosed till now.

The same was 1.2 per cent in the June quarter, 2.5 per cent in FY24 and 10.8 per cent in FY23, the brokerage said, adding that this likely reflects a mix of weaker nominal salary growth and a leaner workforce.

"The post-pandemic surge in pent-up demand has faded, monetary policy is tight and the RBI's macroprudential crackdown on unsecured, frothy credit is being reflected in the slowdown in personal loans and lending growth by non-banking finance companies," the brokerage said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BharatPe Logo

Fintech major BharatPe rolls out investment platform 'Invest BharatPe'

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI sets Rs 300 cr networth criteria for central counterparty authorisation

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

Demand conditions in economy need close watch, says FinMin report

PremiumGDP

Economic growth questions: Some high-frequency indicators remain puzzling

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets top central banker award by US magazine

Topics : RBI GDP Nomura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon