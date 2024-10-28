RBI sets Rs 300 cr networth criteria for central counterparty authorisation

Business Standard
RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI on Monday updated its June 2019 norms for Central Counterparties. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

The Reserve Bank on Monday said an entity seeking authorisation or recognition as a Central Counterparty (CCP) should have a minimum networth of Rs 300 crore at the time of submitting its application.

CCP means a system provider by way of novation interposes between system participants in the transactions admitted for settlement. CCP becomes the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer for the purpose of effecting settlement of their transactions.

RBI on Monday updated its June 2019 norms for Central Counterparties.

According to the revised directions, every authorised CCP has to submit an audited networth certificate as at close of financial year from the statutory auditor within six months of the closure of the financial year.

 

Further, the authorised CCP should be a public company limited by shares.

"The shares of an authorised CCP shall be held by persons who are users of the authorised CCP. If a person ceases to be a user, the CCP shall ensure that the person's shares are divested," the RBI said.

The central banks said a foreign CCP should apply to the RBI for approval as a recognised CCP for its operations including clearing and settlement in India.

Also, every authorised CCP should constitute a regulatory compliance committee chaired by an independent director.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

