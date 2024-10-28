Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Demand conditions in economy need close watch, says FinMin report

Demand conditions in economy need close watch, says FinMin report

The inflation rate stood at 4.6 per cent in the first half of FY25, down from 5.5 per cent during the same period last year

Indian economy, Indian people, Indian population, union budget 2024

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moderation in urban demand amid softening consumer sentiments and limited footfall due to above-normal rainfall need watching, along with anecdotal reports of Artificial Intelligence displacing workers that are beginning to emerge, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review on Monday.
 
Escalating geopolitical conflicts, deepening geoeconomic fragmentation, and elevated valuations in some financial markets could cause negative wealth effects, impacting household sentiments and altering spending intentions on durable goods in India, the review said.
 
The report for September noted that, going forward, sufficient food grain buffer stock and optimism for a healthy kharif harvest are likely to alleviate price pressures.
 
 
The review observed that, barring a sharp rise in the prices of a few vegetables, inflation appears well contained. It added that inflation expectations by households and businesses have been softening, as indicated by Reserve Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad surveys.
 
“The headline inflation rate, influenced as it is by a few food items, may not be the most accurate gauge of the underlying demand conditions in the economy,” the review added.
 
The inflation rate stood at 4.6 per cent in the first half of FY25, down from 5.5 per cent during the same period last year.
 
On urban demand, the monthly review stated that, going forward, the ongoing festive season and improvement in consumer sentiments may boost urban consumer demand, though early indications were not particularly promising.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Swiss firms set sights on India as $100 bn pact shows more opportunities

PremiumNMDC

NMDC-KIOCL merger on cards, awaits clearances from ministries, regulators

bank

Progress on MDB reforms 'disappointing', says G20 expert group report

Premiumexport, indirect tax

Govt working on revamped interest subvention scheme for exporters

PremiumIDBI bank

FinMin may complete privatisation process of IDBI Bank by March 2025

 
However, the finance ministry’s report indicated that increasing Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) volume sales and a rise in three-wheeler and tractor sales show that rural demand has continued to improve.
 
A growth outlook between 6.5 and 7.0 per cent for FY25 for the Indian economy was underpinned by a stable external sector, positive agricultural outlook, expected improvements in demand supported by the festive season, and the likelihood of an increase in government spending, which will boost investment activity, the finance ministry said.
 
The report added that there has been some softening in manufacturing momentum, even though RBI surveys on manufacturing indicate improved business expectations for the upcoming quarters. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined from 57.5 in August 2024 to 56.5 in September 2024.
 
Heavy monsoon rains have also had a calming effect on mining and construction activity, the monthly review noted, while highlighting the moderation in the services sector activity in Q2 FY25, particularly in road transport-related services.
 
“Nevertheless, business sentiments remain sanguine,” the review added.

Also Read

nps savings national pension system

NPS logs over 110,000 fresh subscribers in April, reveals NSO data

India’s current account balance posted a surplus of $ 5.7 billion or 0.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) during the fourth quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY24).

Current account balance posts surplus of 0.6% of GDP in Jan-Mar 2024: RBI

growth gdp economy

Govt may finalise base year revision for CPI, IIP, GDP by end of 2024

rural India

Consumption inequality up in rural areas of 11 states in past decade: HCES

Fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit in FY24 improved to 5.6% of GDP: Govt data

Topics : Inflation Artificial intelligence Data economic indicators Housing inflation RBI FMCG Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon