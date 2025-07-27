Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rights without knowledge are of no use, says CJI Gavai at NALSA event

Rights without knowledge are of no use, says CJI Gavai at NALSA event

Unless people have the knowledge of their rights, the rights are of no use," CJI Gavai said

BR Gavai

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rights without knowledge are of no use, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said on Sunday, emphasising the importance of making citizens aware of their rights. Addressing the North Zone Regional Conference of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the CJI also said there was a need to undo the aberrations of the past and restore the old Kashmir where all communities lived in harmony. "The judges and lawyers together have to ensure justice for the last citizen of the country.  The NALSA works in this direction, and we try to take the NALSA work to remote areas of the country -- be it in Ladakh, the Northeast or Rajasthan.  Unless people have the knowledge of their rights, the rights are of no use," CJI Gavai said. In an apparent reference to the situation in Kashmir over the last 35 years, the CJI said there have been aberrations that need to be undone. "There have been aberrations, but we have to work to remove these.  This dialogue between judges and lawyers will give a new perspective. I am sure this programme will help in rebuilding the traditional Kashmir where all communities -- Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs -- used to live together," he said. He said the NALSA should continue its work of ensuring that the last resident of the remotest area of the country gets justice as enshrined in the Constitution. "Through the Constitution of the country, we have promised ourselves justice -- political, social and economic.  We are bound to see that justice is implemented in its true spirit. The legal fraternity needs to have a commitment to the true values of the Constitution," he said. The CJI said that while Babasaheb B R Ambedkar brought about political justice through 'one person, one vote', the author of the Constitution spoke about social compartmentalisation and the difficulty of moving from one compartment to another.  Reminiscing about his previous visits to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Chief Justice Gavai said he has got immense love and affection from the people of the two Union Territories. "I feel like I have come to my hometown. I am thankful for all the love and affection showered on me. I have been to all parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The tradition of sufism here promotes secularism as enshrined in the Constitution of India.  People from all faiths visit the dargahs and temples, and other religious places here," he said. On the issues raised by the representatives of the Bar from Ladakh, Kashmir, and Jammu, Chief Justice Gavai said that while he did not have the authority to address these, he would convey the same to the concerned authorities including the Collegium.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

