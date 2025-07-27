Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NGT issues notices on alleged plastic waste violations by tobacco brands

NGT issues notices on alleged plastic waste violations by tobacco brands

The petition claims that banned plastic packaging materials are still being used and calls for strict enforcement of existing regulations

gavel law cases

A judicial bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel has issued notices. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notice on a plea from The Citizens Foundation, which alleges widespread non-compliance with the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, by manufacturers of gutkha, pan masala, and tobacco products.

The petition claims that banned plastic packaging materials are still being used and calls for strict enforcement of existing regulations. This includes the closure of units violating the rules and the recovery of environmental compensation.

A judicial bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel has issued notices to relevant authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), seeking their responses.

 

Counsel for the petitioner pointed out that, despite the CPCB's earlier directives, issued on October 22, 2021, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to 25 manufacturers to halt operations unless they adopted eco-friendly packaging, these directives remain unimplemented.

The CPCB had instructed the defaulting companies to submit a timeline for switching to sustainable materials and to pay Environmental Compensation (EC) with interest for any delays.

Also Read

climate finance

MoEFCC utilises 13% of ₹621 crore in environmental protection fund

Adani Ports, APSEZ

SC agrees to hear Adani Krishnapatnam Port's appeal against NGT order

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT seeks response to Ganga Action Plan execution gaps in West Bengal

realty sector, real estate

Approval hiccups hit schedule, profits of MMR and Bengaluru realty majorspremium

National Green Tribunal, NGT

NGT asks environment ministry to frame guidelines for plywood industry

The plea highlights violations of Rules 4(f) and 4(i) of the 2016 Rules, which prohibit the use of plastic sachets and specific polymers in packaging gutkha and related products. CPCB's previous reports suggested that such non-compliance could result in stern penalties, including seizure of goods, shutting down of factories, and levies of Rs 5,000 per ton of plastic used. Repeat offences could attract additional fines of up to Rs 20,000 per ton.

The applicant also cited a CPCB report from January 2021, which outlines enforcement under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime. According to this, delayed EC payments could be penalised with annual interest ranging from 12 per cent to 24 per cent. Delays exceeding three months could lead to factory closures and criminal prosecution under Section 15(1) of the Environment Protection Act.

Recognising the gravity of the environmental concerns raised, the NGT has scheduled the next hearing for September 26, 2025. The applicant must serve notices on the remaining respondents and file an affidavit of service one week prior to the scheduled date, as stated by the Tribunal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamta, Banerjee

Govt helpline, task forces: Bengal steps up migrant distress response

National highway

Tripura govt asks NHDCL to complete NH repair work before Durga puja

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas on EC's special electoral roll revision in Bihar on Monday

Modi, Narendra Modi

Over 200 startups have come up in space sector alone, says PM Modi

Mansa Devi stampede

6 killed, many injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

Topics : National Green Tribunal Tobacco use Tobacco

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon