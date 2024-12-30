Business Standard

MP Police team visits Prayagraj to study Maha Kumbh security preparations

A delegation of senior Madhya Pradesh Police officials held meetings with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to gain insight into various aspects of the security arrangements

The Madhya Pradesh Police will coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh Police during the 2028 Kumbh in Ujjain.

A Madhya Pradesh Police delegation undertook a two-day visit to Prayagraj to study its Uttar Pradesh counterparts' security and crowd control measures for the Maha Kumbh as part of its preparations for the 2028 Kumbh in Ujjain.

A delegation of senior Madhya Pradesh Police officials held meetings with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to gain insight into various aspects of the security arrangements, including the use of AI, mechanisms to counter cybercrime, and crowd management systems.

The delegation, which arrived on Friday, also toured key locations in the Kumbh Mela area to observe and understand the preparations at the ground level.

 

Tarun Kaushik, a deputy inspector general in the Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), praised the Uttar Pradesh Police model and said it should be adopted by forces in other states.

The Madhya Pradesh Police will coordinate with the Uttar Pradesh Police during the 2028 Kumbh in Ujjain, he said.

Kaushik also praised the Uttar Pradesh Police's preparations during the past three years and noted its attention to the needs of personnel at all levels.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dhoomanganj) Rajkumar Meena said the visit was part of preparations for the 2028 Kumbh. Detailed discussions were held and crucial information regarding security measures in the Kumbh Mela area and Prayagraj district was shared.

The briefing covered law and order, security arrangements, traffic management, crowd control, and safety and convenience of an estimated 40 crore devotees, he said.

The delegation was given a tour of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and other important locations within the Kumbh Mela area, the state government said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

