Navi Mumbai airport to begin commercial operations by mid-May: AAHL CEO

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL) is set to be inaugurated in April next year, followed by the launch of commercial operations in May 2025, a senior official from Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) said on Sunday.
The airport, which is currently under construction, will start international operations by July next year, said Arun Bansal, chief executive officer (CEO), AAHL.
“After the inauguration on April 17, we need roughly about four weeks for a security sweep and other requirements of the airport procedures, which is why we are looking at the second half of May 2025 for domestic operations,” Bansal said.
Bansal was speaking to the press after a commercial aircraft touched down at NMIAL on Sunday, marking the first inaugural landing of a passenger plane at the under-construction airport.
An IndiGo A320 6E9165 aircraft landed at 1:32 pm at the Navi Mumbai airport with no passengers onboard.
The jet took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai at around 12:30 pm.
“The first validation flight has happened today. We now need to get a formal aerodrome licence from the DGCA,” Bansal said.
The airport would apply for the aerodrome permit in February.
A validation landing assesses new flight instruments installed at an aerodrome. It confirms operational safety for aircraft procedures as part of an aerodrome certification process.
In its first phase of operations, the airport will have a capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually.
It is projected to handle about eight to ten million passengers for domestic operations within the first six months of its launch.
NMIAL will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. At present, CSMIA is the only operational airport serving the Mumbai region.
The CSMIA handles over 50 million passengers annually.
“There is a pent-up demand of almost 60-65 million today, which means that 15 million passengers from the Mumbai region travel to other airports. Navi Mumbai airport will cater and augment for that capacity,” he added.
Following the landing of the commercial jet, “NMIAL’s established flight procedures will be published in the Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) for international promulgation,” the airport said in a release.
The airport conducted the flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare itself for the arrival of the validation flight.
In October, an Airbus C-295 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at the airport, marking the first touchdown of any flight at the aerodrome.
Earlier, aviation consultancy firm CAPA, in its report published in October 2023, had stated that Navi Mumbai airport’s construction was facing delays and, therefore, was likely to commence commercial operations in 2025 instead of 2024.
In January, former civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had revised the timeline for the airport’s operational launch to March 2025 from December 2024.
With the latest announcement, the operational launch has been pushed further to May 2025.
The airport in Navi Mumbai will eventually have two parallel runways, the first for an airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Near the current airstrip, an air traffic control (ATC) tower stands out as it overlooks the runway.
This tower would be a temporary construction to handle air traffic movement for the single runway in the initial phases of the airport’s operations.
This ATC is expected to be in service for six to seven years after it commences commercial operations in 2025.
As the construction of the project progresses over the next few years, another tower will be constructed near the terminal buildings to provide coverage to two parallel runways.
The entire construction of the airport is expected to be completed in five phases, with the first two phases now expected to be operationalised with a timeline of March 2025.
The project is expected to cost around Rs 18,000 crore.
It is the first airport in the country to have multi-modal connectivity. This includes a linkage to the project via road, rail and a metro system. In the near future, it is set to be connected via a waterway.
NMIAL, responsible for both the construction and operation of the airport, is a subsidiary of the Adani Group. MIAL is a jointly owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
It is a jointly owned subsidiary with MIAL holding 74 per cent and the rest by Cidco.