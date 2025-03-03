Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Rohit Sharma fat for a sportsman,' says Congress leader, faces backlash

'Rohit Sharma fat for a sportsman,' says Congress leader, faces backlash

Congress leader Shama Mohamed calls Rohit Sharma 'fat', sparking BJP backlash, as political leaders trade barbs over the Indian captain's fitness and leadership

Rohit Sharma

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called Rohit Sharma fat for a sportsman.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has found himself at the center of a political storm after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed called him as “fat” and “the most unimpressive captain India has ever had”. Her remarks have sparked sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), escalating into a heated political exchange.
 
The controversy erupted after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in India’s ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Despite India securing a 44-run victory, Mohamed took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise Sharma’s fitness and leadership.
 
“Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” Mohamed posted.
 
 
She further questioned Sharma’s credentials, writing, “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India.”
 

BJP hits back at Congress 

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quick to counter Mohamed’s statements, mocking Congress’s own record under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Also Read

Rohit sharma, rohit

Cricketer Rohit Sharma gives Mumbai flat on rent for Rs 2.6 lakh per month

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat and Rohit should be allowed to decide their future: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Champions Trophy: Can Rohit, Kohli continue to dominate against Pakistan?

IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK: Key player battles to look forward to in Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

 
“Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!” Poonawalla said. Taking another dig, he said, “I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses are impressive, but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain, by the way!” 
 
  Poonawalla also slammed Congress for contradicting its branding as ‘Mohabbat ki dukaan’ (a shop of love), calling the party ‘Nafrat ke bhaijaan’ (messengers of hatred). He further accused the Congress of turning against India’s cricket team after repeatedly opposing the country’s institutions and armed forces.
 
BJP leader Radhika Khera also condemned Mohamed’s remarks, stating that Congress had a history of undermining athletes. “This is the same Congress that humiliated athletes for decades, denied them recognition, and now dares to mock a cricketing legend? The party that thrives on nepotism is lecturing a self-made champion?” Khera wrote on X. 

  Mohamed defends her comments amid backlash 

  Following the backlash on social media and from BJP leaders, Shama Mohamed attempted to downplay her remarks but remained unapologetic. Despite deleting her initial post, she stood by her opinion, citing her right to free speech in a democracy.   “I just spoke in a generic manner. I fail to understand how in a democracy, we don’t have the right to speak,” Mohamed said, defending her statement.

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

Tharoor takes a U-turn: Slams Kerala's startup woes, calls for more MSMEs

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to present 2025-26 budget between March 24-26: CM Rekha Gupta

Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

LIVE news: Suspect arrested after Haryana Congress worker's body found in suitcase

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

Can India take the 'roast'? The fine line between humour and offence

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality sees slight improvement, remains in 'moderate' category

Topics : Rohit Sharma fat BJP Congress BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayShreenath Paper Products IPO allotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon