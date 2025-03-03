Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt to present 2025-26 budget between March 24-26: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt to present 2025-26 budget between March 24-26: CM Rekha Gupta

She also shared an email ID and a WhatsApp number where Delhi residents can send their suggestions for the budget

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will present the 'Viksit Delhi' budget for 2025-26 in the assembly between March 24 and 26.

Addressing a press conference, she said the budget will be prepared after incorporating suggestions from various sections of society.

"To make this a people's budget, we will meet representatives from different women's organisations on March 5 on the assembly premises. Additionally, we will hold discussions with stakeholders from the education sector and traders on March 6," the chief minister said.

She also shared an email ID and a WhatsApp number where Delhi residents can send their suggestions for the budget.

 

Gupta reiterated that all promises made in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will be fulfilled and that her government is working on a war footing in this direction.

Further, Gupta said that only two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports have been tabled in the assembly so far and they have already exposed multiple corruption charges against the previous AAP government.

"Twelve more CAG reports are yet to be tabled and more irregularities are likely to surface," she said.

Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present at the press conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Budget BJP

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

