Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

Rohit Sharma 'unlikely' to be part of the 2027 ODI World Cup: Manjrekar

At 37 years old, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Manjrekar feels the Champions Trophy might mark the end of Rohit's career

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes it is 'highly unlikely' that Rohit Sharma will be part of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, suggesting that the ongoing Champions Trophy could be the opening batter's final ICC tournament.

Rohit has faced some challenges with his form recently, including struggles in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and a tough series against New Zealand. However, he made a strong return to form by scoring a century in the second ODI against England earlier this month, reigniting hope ahead of the Champions Trophy.

At 37 years old, with the next 50-over World Cup scheduled for 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Manjrekar feels the Champions Trophy might mark the end of Rohit's major ICC tournament career. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday program, Manjrekar stated, "I think it's very unlikely that he'll be around for the 2027 World Cup, so this could very well be his final ICC tournament."

 

Manjrekar believes Rohit would be determined to make a statement at the ongoing tournament, given his reputation as a world-class batter. "I’m expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and play with freedom. He’s a quality batter, and he should play with confidence," he added.

Ahead of India's high-stakes match against Pakistan, Rohit has already impressed with his 41-run knock in the opening match against Bangladesh, forming a solid 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill.

Manjrekar also praised Rohit's selflessness as a captain, highlighting his ability to provide the team with strong starts. "In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit's popularity surged because of his selflessness—he could have gone for a big score but instead focused on giving the team a solid foundation, easing the way for the middle and lower-order batters," said Manjrekar.

Former India captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble also emphasized that Rohit would continue to play his natural attacking game in the ongoing tournament. "He’s an attacking batter by nature and will look to dominate the first 10 overs. He’s not someone who holds back. Even when the field spreads, if there’s a ball to hit, he’ll go for it," Kumble remarked.

Kumble added that Rohit’s aggressive approach has earned him a reputation as one of the most prolific six-hitters in international cricket, and the captain’s leadership will ensure he continues to express himself freely, regardless of his current form. "He’s the leader of this team and will go for it from ball one, as he always does in white-ball cricket," Kumble concluded.

Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

